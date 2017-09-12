Mark Hamill has a ''pretty nice'' Beatles memorabilia collection.

The 65-year-old 'Star Wars' legend - who starred in the original trilogy as Luke Skywalker alongside Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher - is constantly approached by fans who want to tell him about their extensive collection of items related to the universe created by George Lucas, with some original toys worth thousands.

Hamill can understand the urge to collect because he has purchased countless items inspired by The Fab Four.

Speaking to British GQ, the actor said: ''Basically I started collecting things that I wanted when I was a kid but couldn't get them so I got all the Monster Model and Kits that I wanted. The Beatles, I never paid any attention to their merchandising except for their records. Of course the minute they broke up, I wanted all that stuff. So I have a pretty nice Beatles memorabilia collection. That was my 'Star Wars'.''

Mark briefly reprised the role of the iconic Jedi, Luke Skywalker, in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and is set to play a pivotal role in the next instalment 'The Last Jedi' and teased in the interview about whether his character will use a lightsaber.

He would only say: ''You'll have to wait and see.''

Hamill recently revealed he had a hard time when reading the script as he couldn't understand why Luke had become so disillusioned with the ways of the Jedi.

He stated: ''When I first read it, my jaw dropped. What would make someone that alienated from his original convictions? That's not something that you can just make up in an afternoon, and I really struggled with this thing.''

The returning cast includes John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Andy Serkis (Snoke) and Fisher as General Leia, while Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are all newcomers to the franchise.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is slated to be released this December.