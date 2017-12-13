Mark Hamill ''got really choked up'' watching the late Carrie Fisher on screen in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 66-year-old actor - who plays Luke Skywalker - admits it was tough seeing his late co-star star as General Leia Organa in the movie as she is ''still so alive'' in his mind.

He said: ''I got really choked up, it's hard to see Carrie. She is so wonderful. She is still so alive in my mind.''

Mark was more involved with the most recent movie compared to 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and admits he ''didn't recognise'' his character when he first read the script.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain at the European premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', held at London's Royal Albert Hall, he added: ''They have come up with a Luke that when I read the script, I didn't recognise.''

It comes after Mark Hamill thanked 'Star Wars' fans for helping him ''get through'' the days in the wake of Carrie's passing.

He admitted: ''She was one of a kind, obviously. We'll never replace her. And it's comforting, because even though it's been really hard and I don't even know that I've come to terms with it yet, it's felt by all of us. I mean you're all helping me get through it, because even if you didn't know her personally, she felt like family. So everywhere I go, people are helping me deal with it.

''I shouldn't be upset that she's not around, I should be grateful for all the time I had with her. I've known her since she was 19, and she was hilarious, and adorable, as tough as she acted she had a sort of vulnerability. She was sort of like a little girl, I was protective of her. I would criticise her all the time, but if anybody else criticised her I'd get my back up and say 'Don't say that!'. But she was so much fun, and you're going to love her tonight, she's just great in the film.''