Mark Hamill got emotional when he saw the Yoda puppet while filming 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 66-year-old 'Star Wars' legend reprised his role as Luke Skywalker in the eighth instalment of the popular sci-fi franchise, and in a surprising scene, the little green Jedi Master makes an appearance and speaks with Hamill's alter-ego.

And now, with the Blu-ray copy of the movie set for release at the end of the month, the Star Wars Legacy Twitter feed published a behind-the-scenes clip, which shows Hamill getting teary-eyed when he first sees Yoda being brought to life again by puppeteer Frank Oz.

The clip is captioned: ''Mark Hamill getting emotional upon seeing yoda is precious (sic)''

While watching Yoda come to life, Hamill turns to filmmaker Rian Johnson, and says: ''Oh my God. It's really getting to me.

''I am still jealous he hasn't aged a day.''

Yoda - who has featured in six of the eight movies so far - was created by 'The Muppets' creator Jim Henson for the original movies but in two of the prequels, the character was created using CGI.

The character died during 'Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' but was seen as a Jedi-Force ghost alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker at the end of the film and now in 'The Last Jedi'.

He was pivotal in teaching Luke the ways of the Force and instantly became a fan favourite character.

Yoda has also appeared in the animated TV spin-off series 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'.

Recently, John Boyega who stars as stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn in the new trilogy revealed he wants to see a Yoda origin story.

Boyega said: ''I think they need to go back to the Old Republic, how they do in the games, and discover what's going on there.

''There's some cool stuff in the 'Star Wars' universe they can use, there's cool fan theories they can use that could be part of the movies too, I mean, why not? Personally, I want to see a Yoda origin story.''