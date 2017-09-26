Mark Hamill still finds 'Star Wars' ''intimidating'' and ''terrifying''.

The 66-year-old screen legend starred in the original sci-fi trilogy as Luke Skywalker and reprised his iconic Jedi role in 2015's 'The Force Awakens' and will play a major part in 'Episode VII - The Last Jedi'.

Despite being in the franchise from the very beginning, Hamill revealed he thinks the franchise is ''almost too high-profile'' now.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Hamill said: ''Everyone says, 'Oh, it must be so fun coming back to 'Star Wars'. Yeah, it's fun but it's also hugely intimidating and bordering on terrifying, because it's almost too high profile for comfort.''

Over the course of his 'Star Wars' career, Hamill has worked with a number of different directors and for the latest film, Rian Johnson took over helming the production and Hamill said he never lost his temper.

Hamill said: ''On something like 'The Last Jedi', it's such a massive production. The complexity of it is just mind-boggling to me, and how Rian Johnson stays so even-tempered and amiable. I never saw him lose his temper, I never heard him curse of humiliate someone. You know, I've had directors that dress people down in front of the whole crew. I was so lucky to be able to have his guidance.''

The plot for 'The Last Jedi' has been kept a highly guarded secret but the film sees the return of Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Andy Serkis (Snoke).

The film also features the last outing as General Leia played by the iconic Carrie Fisher who sadly passed away last December.

'The Last Jedi' is slated to be released this December.