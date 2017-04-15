Mark Hamill admits part of him once ''fell in love'' with Carrie Fisher and likened it to being ''under a spell''.
Mark Hamill says part of him ''fell in love'' with Carrie Fisher.
The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actor admitted he had fallen for the late actress and his co-star - who passed away in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack - at one point in his life and says he was ''under her spell''.
Speaking at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, he said: ''As attracted as I was to her, I thought I couldn't handle her as a girlfriend. She's too much.
''Part of me did fall in love with her. I think every guy [did] ... She had you under her spell.''
Meanwhile, Mark previously paid tribute to Carrie, who he said was like ''family'' to him.
He shared: ''I'm grateful that we stayed friends and got to have this second act with the new movies. I think it was reassuring to her that I was there, the same person, that she could trust me, as critical as we could sometimes be with each other.
''We ran the gamut over the years, where we were in love with each other, where we hated each other's guts. 'I'm not speaking to you, you're such a judgmental, royal brat!' We went through it all. It's like we were a family.''
And the 65-year-old actor went on to praise the legendary actress for being ''so committed to joy and fun''.
He added: ''She was so committed to joy and fun and embracing life. She had an Auntie Mame quality to her. I would do crazy things to amuse her on the set. Making her laugh was always a badge of honour.
''I remember during Empire we were split up storywise; it was a difficult film to shoot and there was a lot of tension on the set. I was off in the swampland with the puppets and robots, but at least Carrie and Harrison got to work with human beings.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
Dwayne Johnson loves his 'The Fate of the Furious' catchphrases.
'The Fate of the Furious' saw Nathalie Emmanuel united with her childhood heroine.
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
The Rebel Alliance has fallen into an incredibly dark time. With the destruction of their...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...