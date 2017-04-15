Mark Hamill says part of him ''fell in love'' with Carrie Fisher.

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actor admitted he had fallen for the late actress and his co-star - who passed away in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack - at one point in his life and says he was ''under her spell''.

Speaking at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, he said: ''As attracted as I was to her, I thought I couldn't handle her as a girlfriend. She's too much.

''Part of me did fall in love with her. I think every guy [did] ... She had you under her spell.''

Meanwhile, Mark previously paid tribute to Carrie, who he said was like ''family'' to him.

He shared: ''I'm grateful that we stayed friends and got to have this second act with the new movies. I think it was reassuring to her that I was there, the same person, that she could trust me, as critical as we could sometimes be with each other.

''We ran the gamut over the years, where we were in love with each other, where we hated each other's guts. 'I'm not speaking to you, you're such a judgmental, royal brat!' We went through it all. It's like we were a family.''

And the 65-year-old actor went on to praise the legendary actress for being ''so committed to joy and fun''.

He added: ''She was so committed to joy and fun and embracing life. She had an Auntie Mame quality to her. I would do crazy things to amuse her on the set. Making her laugh was always a badge of honour.

''I remember during Empire we were split up storywise; it was a difficult film to shoot and there was a lot of tension on the set. I was off in the swampland with the puppets and robots, but at least Carrie and Harrison got to work with human beings.''