Mark Hamill said he doesn't feel worthy to be crowned a movie icon but admitted he knew he wanted to be part of the film industry from a young age.
Mark Hamill doesn't feel worthy of being described as an icon.
The 66-year-old actor shot to fame as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy and recently reprised his iconic role in the new movies in the franchise, but after receiving the Icon accolade at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 on Sunday (18.03.18), Mark said he ''certainly doesn't feel like one''.
He told BANG Showbiz: ''I certainly don't feel like one. In fact I was like, 'What does being an icon mean?'
''Because I was trying to prepare some remarks and I looked it up in the dictionary and I was like, 'Oh my god' it means someone who is revered and idolised and the example they gave was Elvis Presley.
''I was like, 'I'm so not worthy, I don't feel like Elvis' but it's really the fans that's have done that and I don't feel like it's for me.
''It's for Luke, it's for the Joker, it's for these wonderful characters that I have been entrusted with but I'm so grateful because it's something I've been wanting to do ever since I was a little kid.''
Mark - who was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife Marilou York and their 29-year-old daughter Chelsea - also explained how he knew he wanted to be part of the film industry as soon as he saw 1933 movie 'King Kong' on TV but didn't even dream of being a leading man, as he would have settled for being a caterer or set builder
He said: ''I saw 'King Kong' on TV and I was like, 'oh my god' somebody goes to work and their job is it make dinosaurs come to life, I want that job'.
''I didn't know if I wanted to be a performer but I'd read the magazines and I would say, 'Oh I could be a carpenter, or build sets, or I could set scenes, I'm not a bad cook, maybe I could be the caterer'.
''I didn't need to be in the show I wanted to be near the show so I thought, 'Even if I fail or fall flat on my face, I'm going to get up and dust myself off, and find something else to do in that business'. So I'm so grateful that it all worked out for me.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...