'Star Wars' legends Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher ''made out like teenagers'' while on set for the first movie 'Episode IV A New Hope'.
The 66-year-old actor - who played Jedi Master Luke Skywalker alongside the legendary actress' General Leia Organa in the sci-fi fantasy franchise - has admitted he and Carrie were instantly attracted to one another while shooting 'Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope' back in 1977.
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Mark said: ''Carrie and I were attracted to one another but I knew from previous jobs that it would have been a bad idea [to get involved with someone on set].
''But Carrie and I found pretexts. I remember one time - I'm sure alcohol was involved - we were talking about kissing techniques.
''I said 'well, I think I'm a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive'.
''And she said 'what do you mean?' Well, the next thing you know we're making out like teenagers!
''We were all over each other! The one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing.''
Mark and Carrie have both reprised their roles for the eighth movie 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', which is out in cinemas now, but the American actress sadly died a few months after shooting her scenes.
Meanwhile, it wasn't just Mark who Carrie had a romantic thing with while filming the blockbusters as, before her death, she revealed that she and Harrison Ford - who played Han Solo - had an ''intense'' relationship during the making of the first 'Star Wars' movie.
Carrie - who lifted the lid on their affair in her recently-published book 'The Princess Diarist' - said: ''[Harrison] joked about sending for a lawyer, so he was aware of [the diaries] and I told him that if there was anything he didn't like he should let me know.
''I sent them to him and waited for him to get back to me. He is incredibly private and I am sure the whole thing bugged him but he comes out of it well.''
