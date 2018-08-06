Mark Gatiss had ''a blast'' shooting 'Christopher Robin'.

The 51-year-old actor - who portrays Giles Winslor Jr. in the Disney live action/CGI family adventure - found filming the movie in hot weather conditions quite uncomfortable but wouldn't change a thing about the experience.

Asked the most difficult challenge he faced during the shoot, he told BANG Showbiz: ''It wasn't [difficult], it was a blast!

''It was about this time last year so it was quite hot, we used this old big disused office building in Crouch End and it was hot, I remember that.

''And it was all very heavy 50s woollen suits and stuff, but apart from that it was a joy.''

Meanwhile, Bronte Carmichael, who portrays Madeline Robin, the daughter of the titular character, also had a great time working on the movie and the eight-year-old actress was pleased the cast - including Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell as her parents - were all so ''nice'' to her.

Speaking at the London premiere of the movie on Sunday (05.08.18), she said: ''I have lots [of favourite bits]definitely, but just working with everyone.

''Everyone was really nice on set, and, you know, all the animals and all the scenes were great and really clever so doing that was really fun.''

And the young actress had such a great experience working on the movie, she hopes her next role is similar.

Asked what she wants to do next, she said: ''Something very similar to this probably, something that has a great moral and is really important and has a life long message.''

'Christopher Robin' is released in UK cinemas on August 17.