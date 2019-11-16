Mark Feehily says the most fun he has ever had partying with a celebrity was when he shared Chinese food and corked wine with Mariah Carey and his Westlife bandmates.

The Irish group - consisting of Mark, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne - first met Mariah when they duetted with her on a cover of 'Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)' from their 2000 album 'Coast to Coast'.

Mark admits they all got on great and he'll never forget one evening when they had a boozy after-party with the 'Butterfly' hitmaker and he served Mariah a glass of corked wine, but to his surprise she was happy to still sip it down.

In an interview with Closer magazine, he said: ''We once had a crazy night out with Mariah after her concert at Wembley. We were in her dressing room, drinking champagne and eating Chinese takeaway, and then we ended up at a house party with her afterwards. She had us all in stitches.

''I managed to cork a bottle of wine when I was chilling with Mariah, and it had bits of cork floating in it, but she was still very gracious and drank it anyway. It was embarrassing, but she went for it. Mariah is such a fun person, and she is very real ... She had us all cracking up with laughter.''

Mark - who also supported Mariah as a solo artist on her 2017 tour - feels lucky to have met so many of his music idols from being in Westlife.

Another night the 'Flying Without Wings' singer won't ever forget is when he hosted an impromptu party in his hotel room and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon and Damien Rice jammed together.

He shared: ''The craziest A-list experience I ever had was at an after-party in my room after we performed at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Norway. The bar shut down, so everyone came back to mine. I looked around and realised that Simon Le Bon and Damien Rice were jamming on my bed with a guitar. It was surreal.''