Mark Feehily has welcomed a baby girl with his fiance Cailean O'Neill.

The 39-year-old Westlife star confirmed on Thursday (03.10.19) that the couple's surrogate delivered their first child, who they've named Layla, on Tuesday (01.10.19) and gushed about how they are ''the happiest dads in the world''.

Alongside a picture of the pair holding one hand on the side of her hospital cot and one hand in the air in celebration, Mark wrote on Instagram: ''Baby Layla born safe & sound @ 7.27pm on October 1st 2019! We're the happiest Dads in the world! (sic)''

The 'Flying Without Wings' hitmaker recently admitted he was counting down the days till he gets to meet his little bundle of joy.

He said: ''I am going to be at the birth and it'll be so lovely to finally meet her after all the research we have done to get to where we are now.

''I started the process at least three-and-a-half years ago and it has been daunting at times. But I have wanted to do this for a very long time and it will be worth the wait.

''We had to look outside the UK, to California. The laws there are probably the most progressive in the world as well as the most same-sex-friendly.

''I found the clinic and the doctor, then I met the egg donor and the surrogate mother, who I now know quite well. It is exciting that she is carrying my child and going through the surrogacy. IVF has been an amazing experience, if lengthy.''

Mark recently revealed he feels now is ''the right time'' to become a father.

He said: ''Me and Cailean absolutely can't wait for our baby to come along. We're making plans for the nursery and everything and when I'm not in the studio or performing we're looking at baby clothes and things for the baby. It's an exciting time. We really can't wait. I'll be taking a bit of time off when the baby finally does arrive but there's a lot more to come from Westlife.

''It just feels like the right time to start a family now. It is something that I've always wanted to do but it has always been about timing. Cailean and I are really happy and now that I'm in my late 30s and settled at home in Sligo, it is the right moment. The Westlife lads have all got nine kids between them, ours will be the tenth Westlife baby. What's been great about this recent tour is that all of the families have been involved, kids and all, running around backstage. It is different from the older days but it is just brilliant. Having everyone around us brings a fantastic energy. We've had to set up a special family room for everyone at every stadium and arena we've played at, it's been great. The Westlife kids have loved it I think.''