Mark Feehily thought he was ''dead'' when a fan started ''clawing at his face'' during his band's gig in Indonesia.

The Westlife singer was convinced his life was over when a member of the audience pretended to faint before lunging at the 39-year-old star and digging her nails into the flesh on his face.

Asked about their most bizarre fan experiences, Kian Egan told the MailOnline: ''I remember on stage in Indonesia a girl pretended to faint. She got pulled over the barrier and then jumped off the stretcher and just runs on stage and launches herself onto Mark, onto his back and just hits him.''

Mark added: ''I didn't see anything or hear anything, I just felt this thing come from behind me and I just thought: ''This is it, I'm gone, I'm dead''.'

Nicky Byrne explained: ''It took four security guards to get her off him. She wouldn't let go. She was clawing at his face. He was covered in bruises. It was insane.''

The group also discussed their battle with online trolls and Mark has admitted he thinks about the online abuse he receives differently now that he's a father.

He explained: ''You can laugh it off, or brush it off, but now that I'm becoming a dad I think about those messages differently. It makes you think, and it's kinda scary. It's daunting. You don't know who is seriously mad at you, and who's doing it just to wind you up.''

Mark and his fiance Cailean O'Neill welcomed their baby daughter Layla via a surrogate on October 1.

Alongside a picture of the pair holding one hand on the side of her hospital cot and one hand in the air in celebration, Mark wrote on Instagram: ''Baby Layla born safe & sound @ 7.27pm on October 1st 2019! We're the happiest Dads in the world! (sic)''