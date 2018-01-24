The Fall frontman Mark E. Smith has died aged 60.

The founding member and vocalist for the iconic British band has sadly passed away at the age of 60, the band's manager Pam Van Damned has revealed in a short statement shared on Twitter by user @fallnews.

The tweets read: ''The day I've been dreading.

''It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning at home.... 1/2

''... A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark's family request privacy at this sad time. 2/2

''Pam Van Damned

''The Fall - manager (sic)''

Pam's brief statement has not yet disclosed when the legendary musician passed away, and no reason for his death has yet been given, however the tragic news follows a string of show cancellations that were made last year due to the star suffering ''respiratory problems''.

A statement on the band's website shared in November read: ''Unfortunately as with The Fall show last night in Bristol (cancelled last minute) I'm sorry to say the same will be happening tonight.

''The London KoKo Club show is now CANCELLED. Can anyone who knows people going etc help get the word out... I really don't want people travelling for no reason in this bitter cold.

''I know it's not as last minute as last night, but it's still last minute in my eyes. And I'm really, really sorry. I can't think of much to say today, as all my focus is on Mark. And we are all a bit gutted. It's been a weird year. But the man himself has a message for you all, so I'm gonna post that right here, under this... Best, Pam V, manager. P.S big thanks to the promoter for both shows, Tobi, for being a real stand-up guy.

''A Message to All, to All. From Mark E. Smith/The Fall group. As I, like Pr Rupert leave Bristol with my tail between my legs, I wish to give my great apologies to everybody. This idiotic idea to do both shows was purely my idea, against the advice of Pamela and The Fall group, agent & promoter. Hope to replace shows within 4 - 6 weeks. In the interim we have eight new songs ready to go and will try and let you hear a few before Christmas.

''From head patient to you, the patients. I love you all but cannot embrace you all, Mark E. Smith. (sic)''

The 'Big New Prinz' hitmaker had been suffering with ill health after having a tooth removed because of an abcess, and last year the band admitted Mark had been having a ''rough year'' with his health.

A separate statement shared earlier in the year read: ''Despite the incredible progress Mark has made after a pretty rough year health-wise, he has now been rendered unfit to fly due to further dental/respiratory problems.

''This is all sudden (tooth out yesterday, has an abscess) and we thought about risking it and trying to get there, but ultimately decided on the right thing... health first. (sic)''

The Fall - who formed in Manchester in 1976 - had been due to perform a string of dates in Brooklyn next month, but it is not yet known what will happen with regards to those performances.