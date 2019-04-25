Mark Consuelos remembers Luke Perry as ''one of the good ones''.

The 'Riverdale' star has paid tribute to his co-star, who passed away last month at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

He said: ''All the great things you've heard about Luke? They're all true. That's who he was. He was an amazingly generous, kind person. You can't fake that. He was one of the good ones.''

And Mark decided against making a public post about Luke's passing and instead reached out to the late actor's family personally.

He added: ''I commiserated with my cast, we spent time together, we had meals over it. I reached out to the family and said what I had to say to them.

''That's all that was important to me. You know, about [grieving in] the public eye, sometimes it becomes about something else and I don't necessarily like that. It's not about me; it's about Luke.''

The 48-year-old actor remembers all the good stories Luke used to tell and praised the late star for ''always finding the humour'' in crazy situations.

He told Esquire magazine: ''One thing about Luke that always struck me was the way he talked about his life. He had so many good stories, and he saw them as chapters in his life. He recalled them with such fondness, even if it was a s***ty time.

''He always found the wit and humour in these crazy situations. He always found the beauty in it. I knew him for such a short time and he had such an impact on me, and everyone around him. I feel grateful that maybe I was a passage, a page or two, in a chapter of his life.''