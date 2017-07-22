Marisa Tomei will appear in ''as many'' 'Spider-Man' movies as Marvel are willing to cast her in, as she loves playing Aunt May.
Marisa Tomei will appear in ''as many'' 'Spider-Man' movies as Marvel are willing to cast her in.
The 52-year-old actress plays Aunt May in the recently released Marvel Comics movie 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - which sees Tom Holland take on the role of the web slinging superhero - and has said she's happy to keep appearing in further instalments of the franchise for as long as the studio are willing to cast her.
When asked how many 'Spider-Man' movies she expects to do, she said: ''As many as they [Marvel] want. There will be a lot of surprises because the end of the film is a new twist. That leaves a creative door wide open. It leads to some really exciting possibilities.''
Marisa didn't watch any previous incarnations of her character - such as Rosemary Harris in 'Spider-Man' and Sally Field in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' - before taking on the role herself, but believes it was ''more useful'' to remain in the dark about their performances.
Asked if she'd seen the previous Spider-Man movies, Marisa said: ''I kept meaning to, but I guess I ultimately felt like it was more useful to not. I didn't want to shut myself down in reverence.''
Although 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' was noticeably missing the character of Uncle Ben - as the movie is set after he has been killed so as to avoid re-telling Peter Parker's origin story which was explained in previous reboots of the franchise - Marisa insists his ''backstory'' was discussed during production.
Speaking to Variety magazine, she said: ''We questioned how much of the parenting did Ben do and how much did May do. It kind of seemed maybe Ben was someone she met in school. Maybe he was her professor in grad school. And she had a bit of a sisterly relationship with Peter, and took the reigns when she had to, when Ben was killed. That was kind of our backstory.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
In this pointed and involving New York drama, the snap of realistic dialogue more than...
After living together for 39 years, Ben (John Lithgow) and George (Alfred Molina) are able...