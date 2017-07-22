Marisa Tomei will appear in ''as many'' 'Spider-Man' movies as Marvel are willing to cast her in.

The 52-year-old actress plays Aunt May in the recently released Marvel Comics movie 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - which sees Tom Holland take on the role of the web slinging superhero - and has said she's happy to keep appearing in further instalments of the franchise for as long as the studio are willing to cast her.

When asked how many 'Spider-Man' movies she expects to do, she said: ''As many as they [Marvel] want. There will be a lot of surprises because the end of the film is a new twist. That leaves a creative door wide open. It leads to some really exciting possibilities.''

Marisa didn't watch any previous incarnations of her character - such as Rosemary Harris in 'Spider-Man' and Sally Field in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' - before taking on the role herself, but believes it was ''more useful'' to remain in the dark about their performances.

Asked if she'd seen the previous Spider-Man movies, Marisa said: ''I kept meaning to, but I guess I ultimately felt like it was more useful to not. I didn't want to shut myself down in reverence.''

Although 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' was noticeably missing the character of Uncle Ben - as the movie is set after he has been killed so as to avoid re-telling Peter Parker's origin story which was explained in previous reboots of the franchise - Marisa insists his ''backstory'' was discussed during production.

Speaking to Variety magazine, she said: ''We questioned how much of the parenting did Ben do and how much did May do. It kind of seemed maybe Ben was someone she met in school. Maybe he was her professor in grad school. And she had a bit of a sisterly relationship with Peter, and took the reigns when she had to, when Ben was killed. That was kind of our backstory.''