Marisa Tomei has been cast alongside Liev Schreiber and Alex Wolff in 'Human Capital'.
Marisa Tomei is to star in 'Human Capital'.
The 53-year-old actress has joined an impressive cast that already includes Liev Schreiber and Alex Wolff for the big screen adaptation of Stephen Amidon's 2005 novel about two families - one privileged and one middle class - who collide as they chase the 'American Dream'.
The lives of the two families intertwine when two of their children begin a relationship but that romance that leads to a tragic accident.
Shooting on the project has already begun and it is being directed by Marc Meyers - whose filmmography includes includes 'My Friend Dahmer' - from a script by Oren Moverman.
Tomei is to play a woman named Carrie, with Schreiber portraying protagonist Drew and Wolff as Ian.
It is not the first time that Amidon's tome has been made into a film as Paolo Virzi created the Italian movie 'Il Capitale Umano'.
'Human Capital' is scheduled for release next year.
Tomei was most recently seen in horror prequel 'The First Purge' and she is currently filming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in which she plays Aunt May Parker.
