Actress Marisa Tomei hasn't heard anything about the sequel to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' despite the film already having a release date.
The 52-year-old actress currently stars as the webslinger's loveable Aunt May alongside Tom Holland, who plays the titular character, in the first ever Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures collaboration, and a sequel has already been given a release date but Tomei hasn't heard anything about the next film.
Speaking to Collider, she said: ''No one has told me anything. They haven't told anyone anything. They are well-guarded secrets. Regarding the sequel, I think May could have a lot of fun.''
Tomei also admitted to being ''a little late'' to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and had some friends give her the background information on some of the main characters.
Tomei said: ''I was a little late to the party. I just had some friends catch me up on the background of who's who in the universe.''
Tomei's character has been brought to the big screen in a number of times but in the most recent web-slinger movie, Aunt May is much younger than her former imaginings and even has a flirtatious relationship with Tony Stark aka Iron Man - played by Robert Downey Jr.
The actress had a number of meetings with director Jon Watts about her iconic character and Tomei says her version is its ''own thing''.
She said: ''It was its own thing. He [Watts] was great and very collaborative. We had a series of meetings of what May a great character and where she is coming from and what she offers to Peter Parker. We took from the iconic character and made it specific. We worked on a lot of things. Many ideas didn't make it into the movie but there is a whiff of them. We established a great rapport.''
