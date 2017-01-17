According to editors at Variety magazine, the La Vie en Rose star, 41, will receive a special prize paying tribute to her career at the ceremony, the French equivalent of America's Golden Globe Awards.

The Lumiere Awards will also honour Thierry Fremaux, 56, the artistic director of the Cannes Film Festival.

Cotillard is also up for a Best Actress Lumiere for her performance in Nicole Garcia's post-World War II drama From the Land of the Moon.

She previously won the Best Actress Lumiere in 2008 for her portrayal of Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose, the role which also won her an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and saw her emerge victorious at the Cesar Awards, France's equivalent of the Oscars.

Other actresses nominated in the category this year include Isabelle Huppert for her role in Paul Verhoeven's psychological thriller Elle and Danish actress Sidse Babett Knudsen, who plays Irene Frachon, a crusading French physician in 150 Milligrams.

Huppert's performance as a video games executive aiming to discover the identity of a man who raped her, won her the Best Actress gong at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

On Monday (16Jan17) officials at France's Ministry of Culture in Paris feted her with a special French Film Award, honouring her career.

"Everything that has happened recently I share from the bottom of my heart with France," the 63-year-old said at the event.

The 22nd Lumiere Awards ceremony will be held on 30 January at the Theatre de la Madeleine in Paris.