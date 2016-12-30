Marion Cotillard never played the 'Assassin's Creed' video game because she doesn't ''like to kill people''.

The 41-year-old actress stars in the movie adaptation of the popular game alongside Michael Fassbender - but has admitted she was never previously interested in the action-adventure gaming series.

She shared: ''There are video games I love. My favourite is called 'The Box'. It's a box and you need to find out how to open it and then inside that there's another box and then another box. I don't like to kill people, so that's why I didn't play 'Assassin's Creed'.

''Even when I played Lara Croft I loved the physical thing, but when she got to kill the wolves I didn't like it. I didn't even like killing the bad guys. That's not my thing.''

Marion and Michael, 39, previously worked together on the 2015 release 'Macbeth', which was based on William Shakespeare's play of the same name.

And Marion admitted there are some similarities between the two movies, both of which are directed by Justin Kurzel.

She explained to the Irish Times newspaper: ''It was not as if the film is a big dumb comedy.

''But it is a very different kind of movie. There is a lot of violence. But there's violence in 'Macbeth' as well. Making the film involves the same commitment, the same depth. Justin is one of the best directors I've worked with.''

And Marion revealed she has a vaguely similar approach to all of the roles she accepts.

The actress said: ''I make myself believe that I am a different person. If I believe it, then I hope others will too.

''The way someone breathes is important. It creates tension in the body. It changes the way you walk. Traumas affect how you breathe, too. It changes how open or closed you are. It adds physicality to the role.''