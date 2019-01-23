Mario says he and Tinashe ''have a vibe'' - but aren't dating.

The 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker and the 25-year-old singer were spotted on what appeared to be a dinner date at Craig's in West Hollywood recently, but the 32-year-old hunk has insisted they are just friends.

Het told The New York Post's Page Six column: ''She is a beautiful girl and we do have a vibe. But I [had] never been to Craig's, and she asked me if I wanted to go to dinner with her and her manager.''

The pair have been spending time together after working on the television series 'Rent: Live' - based on the hit musical - which airs this month.

The R&B star also revealed that he has been on dates after women have slid into his DMs.

However, he has one rule for online dating, which is that if he hasn't met a date in person after a week of chatting on social media, he friend-zones them.

He said: ''I've dated girls that dropped in my DMs ... absolutely; it's 2019,'' he said. ''But if we don't get out of the DMs within the first week, we'll keep it at 'Hi' and 'Bye,' just a friendship. I'll probably just fade away because I've had many of those.''

Tinashe split up from basketball player Ben Simmons in May last year, after seven months of dating.

The 'No Drama' singer has previously opened up about the pressures of being in a ''public'' relationship.

She said: ''I think with a lot of these industry relationships, it's beneficial for everyone involved to be public because it is such a huge HUGE talking point.

''So I don't knock people who are public, because I understand it. There is a lot of press associated with being in a public relationship. But I don't necessarily try to do it. That's not like my goal but I understand where they're coming from.''