Mario has gushed over ''beautiful'' Tinashe, who he has admitted he ''has a vibe'' with, but isn't dating.
Mario says he and Tinashe ''have a vibe'' - but aren't dating.
The 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker and the 25-year-old singer were spotted on what appeared to be a dinner date at Craig's in West Hollywood recently, but the 32-year-old hunk has insisted they are just friends.
Het told The New York Post's Page Six column: ''She is a beautiful girl and we do have a vibe. But I [had] never been to Craig's, and she asked me if I wanted to go to dinner with her and her manager.''
The pair have been spending time together after working on the television series 'Rent: Live' - based on the hit musical - which airs this month.
The R&B star also revealed that he has been on dates after women have slid into his DMs.
However, he has one rule for online dating, which is that if he hasn't met a date in person after a week of chatting on social media, he friend-zones them.
He said: ''I've dated girls that dropped in my DMs ... absolutely; it's 2019,'' he said. ''But if we don't get out of the DMs within the first week, we'll keep it at 'Hi' and 'Bye,' just a friendship. I'll probably just fade away because I've had many of those.''
Tinashe split up from basketball player Ben Simmons in May last year, after seven months of dating.
The 'No Drama' singer has previously opened up about the pressures of being in a ''public'' relationship.
She said: ''I think with a lot of these industry relationships, it's beneficial for everyone involved to be public because it is such a huge HUGE talking point.
''So I don't knock people who are public, because I understand it. There is a lot of press associated with being in a public relationship. But I don't necessarily try to do it. That's not like my goal but I understand where they're coming from.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It's always satisfying when a movie defies an obvious formula and delivers something better. Freedom...
Advertising materials tell us all we need to know about Step Up. She's a little...
Advertising materials tell us all we need to know about Step Up. She's a little...