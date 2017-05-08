Mario Testino believes his Towel Series photoshoots are ''magical''.

The 62-year-old fashion photographer's signature shoots sees him capture celebrities, including Kate Moss, Alessandra Ambrosio, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, as they pose with just a towel covering their modesty, and although the entrepreneur claims the idea appears to be a ''stupid thing'', he believes the final outcome proves different.

Speaking about his innovative method in a podcast titled 'On the Sofa with Kendall Jenner', which has been shared on MixCloud, he said: ''I think it's important to research those other kinds of photos that we can do together. It's like the Towel Series, it seems such a stupid thing but at the end of the day it's like, magical.''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has praised the mogul for his artistic work and has credited him as being a representative of the ''now, this moment''.

The 21-year-old catwalk icon said in the clip: ''I've worked with you and Gigi [Hadid] quite a lot so to me, you and Gigi represent the now, this moment.''

And the fashion muse, who has worked with Mario on a number of campaigns during her blossoming career, has revealed she loves being ''transformed'' when she is posing in front of the camera.

She explained: ''I love being transformed. Everyone always wants to make me myself. Because not only am I a model but I guess have a name too, so they get confused, they don't know how to use me.

''I don't get to be hot very often. I love going like, sexual, because I don't get to do it.''

Although Kendall claims she doesn't get the opportunity to pose in risqué garments often, Mario believes it is because people are ''intimated'' to style her in a more raunchy way.

He replied: ''It's so weird because you have the body. I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there. Maybe you've done a lot of American Vogue and it's not about that and it's more about clothes.''