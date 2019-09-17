'Saved By The Bell' is set to be rebooted, 30 years after it first aired.

The popular American high school sitcom aired between 1989 and 1992 - with a spin-off 'The College Years' airing for one season between 1993 and 1994 - and now, during the 30th anniversary year of the show's conception, it has been confirmed that a reboot is on the way.

According to TVLine, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley - who played AC Slater and Jessie Spano respectively - will be returning to screens to reprise their roles, and there could be more of the original cast signing up in the future.

As of the time of writing, original 'Saved By The Bell' stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle), Dennis Haskins (Principal Belding), and Dustin Diamond (Screech Powers) have yet to announce if they will be reprising their roles.

However, Mark-Paul recently teased the idea of a reboot when he said there was ''always talks'' of bringing back the beloved show.

Speaking at the 'Saved By The Bell' panel at FAN EXPO recently, he said: ''There's talks, there's always talks. I just heard recently there's talks.''

While Mario insisted the team weren't rushing into a reunion, and would only take part in a revival of the show if it felt ''right''.

He added: ''Obviously we couldn't be in high school still, so you'd have to be creative with the premise. But it's fun to think about. And who knows? You never say never.''

The reboot is set to air on NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, which will launch next April, and will be executively produced by Tracey Wigfield.

It's not currently known what plot the reboot will follow, but the original show told the story of loveable schemer Zack Morris, who lead his pals on adventures at California's Bayside High School.