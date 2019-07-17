Mario Lopez has joined 'Access Hollywood'.

The 'Saved By The Bell' star will co-host NBC's entertainment programme after over a decade with 'Extra'.

Maureen FitzPatrick, a senior executive producer of 'Access Hollywood' and 'Access Daily', told TV Line: ''Mario has grown up in the business and is able to offer our viewers a unique insight on the latest Hollywood headlines. Additionally, as a husband and father of three young children, he has a respect for the daytime audience who are looking for a break in their hectic lives with uplifting stories of everyday people transforming their lives and making a difference in their communities.''

Mario will be taking over the role on September 9 after 'Stuber' actress Natalie Morales left the programme in April.

Mario has even more to celebrate as he recently became a father for the third time to a beautiful'' baby boy called Santino Rafael.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: ''It's a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy ... Santino Rafael Lopez! Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3 (sic)''

Mario - who has Dominic, five, and Gia, eight, with Courtney - had previously joked about being ''outnumbered'' if he was to have a third child.

He said: ''I think once we go to number three, we are going to be outnumbered - then it will get very real. You don't realise the amount of love that you have for these new little humans. It changes your whole perspective and all your priorities.''

Mario regularly has to travel for his job, but his wife Courtney doesn't mind.

She added: ''Mario works so hard for our family, but no matter how long of a day he's had, he comes home and is so present. I couldn't have asked for a more perfect father for my children. He is everything.''