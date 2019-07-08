Mario Lopez has become a father for the third time.

The 'Saved By The Bell' star and his wife Courtney Lopez has welcomed a ''beautiful'' baby boy called Santino Rafael.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: ''It's a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy ... Santino Rafael Lopez! Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3 (sic)''

Mario - who has Dominic, five, and Gia, eight, with Courtney - had previously joked about being ''outnumbered'' if he was to have a third child.

He said: ''I think once we go to number three, we are going to be outnumbered - then it will get very real. You don't realise the amount of love that you have for these new little humans. It changes your whole perspective and all your priorities.''

However, the television presenter credits his kids for making him smile after a really tough day and says fatherhood has ''complemented'' his life.

He said: ''If it's a horrible day - tough or long - I come home, go to the door and little kids yell, 'Daddy!' it makes it all better. It's only complemented my life.''

Mario regularly has to travel for his job, but his wife Courtney doesn't mind.

She added: ''Mario works so hard for our family, but no matter how long of a day he's had, he comes home and is so present. I couldn't have asked for a more perfect father for my children. He is everything.''