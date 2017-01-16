The former Saved by the Bell star reveals he didn't realise what had happened last week (ends13Jan17) until his wife, Courtney, saw the damage from the window of their baby son's bedroom.

"As you know, we've been having a drought in California, but these last couple weeks, it's been relentless rain, and my house was built in the '20s, and I live on a hillside, so I guess just with all the water and the pressure, it literally just 'boom!' - exploded onto the street (below)," he told U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I was home, it was only about six o' clock (in the evening)," he continued. "I actually didn't hear anything, but my wife, she was rocking our son to sleep and she thought it was thunder. At the time, the rain had stopped; it had been going on for a long time, we had just not seen anything like that."

Lopez feels especially lucky his family was in the house when the disaster happened because they frequently spend time playing outdoors, particularly on his bocce ball court, which was destroyed in the incident.

"Fortunately no one got hurt. My kids weren't playing in the yard...," the father-of-two shared. "Now we're rebuilding - thank God for insurance! We can stay in the house."