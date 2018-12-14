'How to Be a Heartbreaker' singer Marina and the Diamonds is set to release new music in January.
Marina and the Diamonds will be releasing new music in January.
The 'How to Be a Heartbreaker' singer has confirmed she will drop new music in the new year, which will be followed by an album in April time.
She said: ''I want to tell people details all the time but I can't because I have been planning it for ages. It's not really conceptual in ways like Electra Heart was but there is a looser ... there is a concept in terms of how it's going to be released that you will find out in April but I am going to release a new song in January.''
And Marina says the first songs are ''really different'' to what she's released before.
She shared to Pop Buzz: ''It's really different to the singles we're going to select for the album. The production of this album is very different [to the other albums].''
Meanwhile, Marina previously admitted she found it a struggle to work on new music, following the release of 2015's 'FROOT'
Asked how the album was coming along, she said: ''Really, really well. I've kind of been writing more than I ever have before which was unexpected because I thought I wasn't going to do this any more for a while. I'm really excited to put something out soon because it's been three years.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.