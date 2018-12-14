Marina and the Diamonds will be releasing new music in January.

The 'How to Be a Heartbreaker' singer has confirmed she will drop new music in the new year, which will be followed by an album in April time.

She said: ''I want to tell people details all the time but I can't because I have been planning it for ages. It's not really conceptual in ways like Electra Heart was but there is a looser ... there is a concept in terms of how it's going to be released that you will find out in April but I am going to release a new song in January.''

And Marina says the first songs are ''really different'' to what she's released before.

She shared to Pop Buzz: ''It's really different to the singles we're going to select for the album. The production of this album is very different [to the other albums].''

Meanwhile, Marina previously admitted she found it a struggle to work on new music, following the release of 2015's 'FROOT'

Asked how the album was coming along, she said: ''Really, really well. I've kind of been writing more than I ever have before which was unexpected because I thought I wasn't going to do this any more for a while. I'm really excited to put something out soon because it's been three years.''