Marilyn Manson has revealed his new drummer as Ho99o9's (Horror) Brandon Pertzborn.

Gil Sharone - who featured on Manson's 2015 album 'The Pale Emperor' and its 2017 follow-up 'Heaven Upside Down' - announced his departure from the shock rocker's band after five years playing together to ''pursue other projects'' in March.

And now, three months later, the 'mOBSCENE' rocker has introduced his replacement.

Alongside a black and white picture of the pair, who bonded at the cinema, Manson wrote on Instagram: ''I went to see a film with @strainsofhorror Shayne and my drummer Brandon. @brandonpertzborn (sic)''

The 24-year-old sticksman - who has played for Corey Taylor and Misfits - started playing drums 10 years ago, when he was 14.

Alongside the same snap posted on his profile, he wrote: ''Boom. Fun. And insanity await!''

Announcing his exit from the band, Sharone wrote: ''After five amazing years playing drums for @marilynmanson, I've decided to leave the band It's been one of the highlights of my career but it's time for me to pursue other current and future projects.

''Much love to @marilynmanson and the homies I shared the stage with; @jeordie @tylerbatesofficial @paulwileymm @j_alderete and to the fans. It's been a blast. (sic)''

The 'Tainted Love' hitmaker update fans in April that he has ''more than half'' finished his follow-up to 2017's 'Heaven Upside Down' and that it's a ''different vibe'' as he has worked with country star Shooter Jennings again.

Manson - who teamed up Jennings on a cover of David Bowie's 'Cat People' in 2016 - said: ''I felt like it was a good time for a change, and I became friends with Shooter.

''And he's a musical genius. Shooter, he kind of reminds me of The Dude from 'The Big Lebowski' ... ''But we have this different vibe where I don't have to really tell him what I'm thinking.

''I didn't know this, but he was a fan of what I did growing up, also underneath his father, Waylon Jennings. So he adds a completely different element.''