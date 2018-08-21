Marilyn Manson has thanked fans for their ''understanding'' after collapsing on stage at the weekend.

The 49-year-old rocker ended his set at the Woodlands Pavillion in Houston, Texas, early on Saturday (18.08.18) after being overcome by the heat, which caused him to pass out on a monitor after singing 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)', and has confirmed to fans he needed medical attention immediately after the show.

He tweeted: ''Thanks Houston for being understanding. I ended up in doctor's care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing.''

It had been reported in a review of the concert that Manson had told fans moments before his collapse that he was suffering from ''heat poisoning'', and could be seen bracing himself on the microphone stand during the set.

The start of the show was delayed, and it's said the band's manager met photographers moments before it began and ushered them out of the pit at the front of the stage, explaining that the singer was feeling ill and didn't want his picture taken.

Later in the night, his co-headliner Rob Zombie confirmed his ''dear friend'' wasn't feeling up to performing, meaning their nightly duet of The Beatles' 'Helter Skelter' wouldn't go quite as planned.

He said: ''My dear friend Mr. Manson is feeling under the weather. He's probably on the bus feeling like crap.

''I need a partner for the next song so let's sing it really loud and make him feel better. This is 'Helter Skelter.' ''

Last year, Manson suffered a different kind of stage incident when a huge prop in the shape of two large guns, fell on top of him while he was performing the same Eurythmics hit.

For the 'Rock is Dead' hitmaker - who was forced to cancel nine shows of his 'Heaven Upside Down Tour' in order to recover from his injuries - the most irritating part of the fall was having to take the time away from the stage to let his wounds heal.

He said at the time: ''I don't know if it was my excitement and disregard for being safe in the conventional sense - like I ever have been. You get me onstage and I just get so excited ... The thing that p**es me off most is that I'm not onstage, because that's where I should be.

''And with a cast on my leg, it's hard to talk about the excitement of the tour. It got cut off right as I was about to put it into second gear. But I'll be back there really shortly and it's going to be as exciting as it was starting out.''