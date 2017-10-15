Marilyn Manson was in ''excruciating'' pain after being crushed by a stage prop.

The 48-year-old rocker was rushed to hospital on September 30 after part of his staging set up, in the shape of two large guns, fell on top of him while he was performing his hit single 'Sweet Dreams' at the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Now, the star has revealed his injuries include a broken fibula and minor bruising to his skull and ribs, which he believes could have been crushed in the fall.

He said: ''[The prop] started to fall and I tried to push back and I didn't get out the way in time. I'm not sure what I hit my head on, but it did fall onto my leg and break the fibula in two places. The pain was excruciating.

''It definitely could have crushed my skull and my ribs. I have some minor bruising in that area, but it took six guys to pull it off of me. It was like wrestling a giant iron monster.''

And the 'Beautiful People' singer joked that the incident may have been caused by God trying to put a stop to his rock music.

He added: ''I think it was possibly the whole nature, God, whatever it might be - someone was trying to put a stop to things. If you believe in one thing, you gotta believe in the other power.''

For Marilyn - who was forced to cancel nine shows of his 'Heaven Upside Down Tour' in order to recover from his injuries - the most irritating part of the fall is having to take the time away from the stage to let his wounds heal.

He told Yahoo: ''I don't know if it was my excitement and disregard for being safe in the conventional sense - like I ever have been. You get me onstage and I just get so excited ... The thing that pisses me off most is that I'm not onstage, because that's where I should be. And with a cast on my leg, it's hard to talk about the excitement of the tour. It got cut off right as I was about to put it into second gear. But I'll be back there really shortly and it's going to be as exciting as it was starting out.''