Marilyn Manson's father has died.

The 48-year-old musician - real name Brian Warner - took to Instagram on Friday (07.07.17) night to share the sad news that his father Hugh Warner had passed away, as he promised to ''never let [him] down''.

Posting a picture of himself as a young boy with his father, Marilyn wrote: ''Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner. He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now. I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad.''

The 'Sweet Dreams' singer didn't list a cause of death in his tribute to his father, but the heart-felt post comes less than a month after he took to Twitter to share another snap of the pair in honour of Father's Day (18.06.17).

He wrote at the time: ''For Hugh so loved the world he made me. Happy Father's Day.''

The passing of Marilyn's father also comes three years after 'The Beautiful People' hitmaker mourned the loss of his mother, who passed away on May 13 2014.

Previously, Marilyn opened up about his battle with depression and said he thinks more troubling times could be on the horizon.

Speaking in 2015, he said: ''I'm in the part of the film where it rains. That's when you know trouble is coming.

''Maybe that goes back to me being the kid that got his ass beat so many times and no one stood up for me. But I didn't stand up for myself either.''

At the time of writing, no further details surrounding Hugh's death have been made public.