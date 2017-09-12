Marilyn Manson's new album was ''strangely'' inspired by Rihanna's song 'Love On The Brain'.

The 48-year-old goth rocker once saw the 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker perform the song from her last record 'Anti' live and was in awe of how raw she sang it and it influenced him whilst making his forthcoming LP 'Heaven Upside Down'.

He said: ''Strangely enough, one of the records that influenced this album strongly, and it can't be taken literally [sonically], is Rihanna, her last record.

''That one song, 'Love On The Brain', it really hit me because I saw her perform it and she just ... meant it.''

The 'Tainted Love' singer recently met with trap rap star Lil Uzi Vert whilst having dinner with hip-hop royalty Rick Ross, and revealed the latter was desperate to collaborate with him.

He recalled: ''I'm at this hotel and I'm having dinner with Rick Ross, who said his dream is to work with me.

''He ghosted me a bit. But the same night, I hung out with Lil Uzi after we had talked. And we talked a lot. He ghosted me also. I don't know if by the time this airs, he will have still ghosted me.''

Manson debuted lead single 'We Know Where You F**king Live' on Zane Lowe's Apple Beats 1 Radio Show on Monday night (11.09.17) and announced the album will drop on October 6.

Prior to the record, fans will get to hear 'Kill4Me' on September 20.

The 'Personal Jesus' hitmaker had originally planned to call the album 'Say10' and release it on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine's Day.

At the time, he said: '''Say10', that is the new Marilyn Manson record coming out on Valentine's Day.''