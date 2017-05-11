Marilyn Manson has changed the name of his album to 'Heaven Upside Down'.

The 48-year-old rocker had originally planned to call it 'Say10' and he hasn't said why he ditched the title, however, he teased that he will be hitting the road on a new tour this summer.

He tells Fabulous TV: ''I just finished my new album and I'm going on tour in July. The record is called 'Heaven Upside Down'.''

Last July, the 'Tainted Love' singer revealed his 10th studio LP was to come out on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine's Day, and that it would be called 'Say10' when he grabbed a pen and wrote just that on his hand.

At the time, he said: '''Say10', that is the new Marilyn Manson record coming out on Valentine's Day.''

It comes after actor Charlie Hunnam revealed he and Manson have remained close friends ever since they met on the set of hit American drama series 'Sons of Anarchy' in 2014, when the 'Tainted Love' singer had a role as prison shot caller Ron Tully, and often go around each other's houses and cook food for one another.

Sharing his love for his former co-star, Hunnam - who portrayed Jax Teller in the American drama series - said recently: ''We met on 'Sons of Anarchy' - Manson came in and did five or six episodes and we just became palls. We're an unlikely duo, but we love each other.''

Manson - whose real name is Brian Warner - admitted he doesn't have many friends, but he and Hunnam are ''like brothers''.

He said: ''We are strangely like brothers. I don't have a lot of close men friends at my round table, so to speak. I don't even have a table, but Hunnam and I always cook food for each other.''

However, the hunky star said he also loves to impress his girlfriend Morgana McNelis - who is been dating since 2007 - with his kitchen skills.

He said: ''Going out [and] buying favorite groceries and cooking the meal that my lady likes. I'm an excellent cook - that's the thing I enjoy the most in my free time.''