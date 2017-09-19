Marilyn Manson has praised Rihanna as ''dangerous'' and ''hardcore''.

The 48-year-old rocker - real name Brian Warner - is known for his controversial stage personality, but even he is impressed by the singer's attitude, and said he was inspired by her music video for hit single 'B***h Better Have My Money' when it came to making the video for his own single 'We Know Where You F***ing Live'.

He said: ''Rihanna [is] dangerous. I had this conversation with [director] Tom Wyatt, prior to this video coming out. He said, 'who do you want to compete with like in music and things like that?' I said, 'Rihanna.' [Rihanna's] 'B***h Better Have My Money' video? That's a hardcore video.''

The 'Beautiful People' hitmaker then praised ''all'' of the 29-year-old beauty's videos for being just as ''hardcore'', and doesn't understand why his video is deemed more offensive simply because he's making a different style of music.

He added: ''All of her videos are. I love that video the most because A, it's hardcore, B, because it puts a b***h having her money type, and C, because Mads Mikkelsen of Hannibal the TV show, my favourite show, is in it. And then, D, if I'm still doing letters; that she swings a girl naked back and forth, gives her crack, kills her and has a yacht, she has a flare gun. And somehow my video is more offensive?''

It isn't just Rihanna that Marilyn has high praise for either, as he's also a fan of rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, Marilyn said: ''He reminded me so much of me when I started ... Just his attitude, not careless, but very specifically f**k you for this reason. It's not just f**k you all, it's f**k you for this reason.''