Marilyn Manson has paid tribute to his former guitarist Daisy Berkowitz following his death.

The 49-year-old guitarist - whose real name was Scott Putesky - has passed away following a battle with colon cancer, and while the 'Beautiful People' hitmaker admitted they didn't always get along, he recalled making ''great music'' with the star.

Marilyn posted a throwback picture of the pair on Instagram and captioned the image: ''Scott Putesky and I made great music together. We had our differences over the years, but I will always remember the good times more. Everyone should listen to ''Man That You Fear'' in his honor. That was our favorite. (sic)''

The 48-year-old rocker also posted a link to the Marilyn Manson song 'Man That You Fear' from the group's 1996 album 'Antichrist Superstar', which Daisy was halfway through completing when he left the band - which he co-founded - due to creative differences.

But the guitarist still has six song credits on the record.

US rockers Jack Off Jill - who Daisy joined in the late 90s - also paid tribute to the star.

They wrote on Facebook: ''Saying good bye to Scott, friend, band mate, artist , hero.. RIP Scott - ''always touched by your presence dear.'' Daisy Berkowitz (sic)''

Daisy and Marilyn met in 1989 at a Fort Lauderdale club and later set up Marilyn Manson & The Spooky Kids, the original name of the 'Nobodies' hitmakers.

Daisy's moniker was created by combining Daisy Duke from the 'Dukes of Hazzard' TV series and the serial killer David Berkowitz, much like the band's frontman.

Marilyn's name comes from supermodel Marilyn Monroe, while Manson is the last name of serial killer Charles Manson.