Marilyn Manson's new album is influenced by Rihanna.

The 48-year-old rocker spent a lot of time listening to the 'Work' hitmaker's 2016 record 'Anti' during breaks from recording his own new LP ' Heaven Upside Down'.

He said: ''The most surprising record that people won't think I listened to when making my new album and that had an influence on me in a strange, very distracted, not literal way is Rihanna's last album.

''I felt like it was the rawest thing I'd heard. It seemed like she was being for real.

''Being a bitch when she wanted to be a bitch and being honest when she wanted to be honest.''

And the 'Beautiful People' hitmaker can see similarities between Rihanna and his former mentor, Nine Inch Nails singer Trent Reznor.

He told Q magazine: ''In the past [Trent and I] had a falling out but we're close again now.

''He still believes in why he signed me to his label.

''I was really impressed by his performance in the new 'Twin Peaks'. He still likes danger and there is nothing dangerous in music any more, except a few things like Rihanna. She's dangerous.

''And I am, especially if you get me drunk. I'll fight you.''

Manson previously hailed Rihanna as ''hardcore''.

He said: ''All of her videos are. I love the 'Bitch Better Have My Money' video the most because A, it's hardcore, B, because it puts a bitch having her money type, and C, because Mads Mikkelsen of 'Hannibal' the TV show, my favourite show, is in it. And then, D, if I'm still doing letters; that she swings a girl naked back and forth, gives her crack, kills her and has a yacht, she has a flare gun. And somehow my video is more offensive?''