Marilyn Manson has been hospitalised after being crushed by a piece of his staging whilst performing in New York.

The 48-year-old rocker was performing his hit single 'Sweet Dreams' at the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Saturday (30.09.17) when part of his staging - in the shape of two large guns - fell on top of him, bringing the show to a halt.

According to TMZ.com, Marilyn - whose real name is Brian Warner - was an hour into his show when the incident happened, and it took several minutes for emergency workers to free him from underneath the structure, before putting him on a stretcher and taking him to hospital.

As of the time of writing, Marilyn's injuries are unknown, but the rest of the show was cancelled so the star could be treated in hospital.

Meanwhile, 'The Beautiful People' singer recently praised fellow musician Rihanna for her ''hardcore'' attitude, said he was inspired by her music video for hit single 'B***h Better Have My Money' when it came to making the video for his own single 'We Know Where You F***ing Live'.

He said: ''Rihanna [is] dangerous. I had this conversation with [director] Tom Wyatt, prior to this video coming out. He said, 'who do you want to compete with like in music and things like that?' I said, 'Rihanna.' [Rihanna's] 'B***h Better Have My Money' video? That's a hardcore video.''

Marilyn then added that ''all'' of the 29-year-old beauty's videos for being just as ''hardcore''.

He continued: ''All of her videos are. I love that video the most because A, it's hardcore, B, because it puts a b***h having her money type, and C, because Mads Mikkelsen of Hannibal the TV show, my favourite show, is in it. And then, D, if I'm still doing letters; that she swings a girl naked back and forth, gives her crack, kills her and has a yacht, she has a flare gun.''