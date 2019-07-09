Marilyn Manson hung out with Machine Gun Kelly after he told him he was a fan of his performance in the Motley Crue biopic 'The Dirt'.

The 'Tainted Love' singer has revealed he sent the 'Rap Devil' rapper a message on Instagram after he was impressed by his portrayal of drummer Tommy Lee in the Netflix movie and the pair recently hung out and watched films together.

The shock rocker thinks Machine Gun - whose real name is Colson Baker - is ''the real deal'' and also revealed he's a big fan of another rapper, Lil Uzi Vert.

Asked who he thinks ''embodies rock 'n' roll'' these days, he told Revolver magazine: ''Well, you've got people like this guy I just met a couple weeks ago, Machine Gun Kelly -- he's the real deal.

''And he's also a cool guy, and he was great in 'The Dirt', where he played Tommy Lee. And there's the other rappers that I'm friends with, guys like Lil Uzi Vert and Bill $aber, who you should check out. I used his track ''Creepin n Lurkin'' as my intro music to walk out [to] on the last tour. I asked Lil Uzi Vert why he liked me. He has all these followers [on Instagram], but I was the only one he was following. And he said it was because he knew I was the real deal.''

And asked how they became friends, Manson said: ''I sent him a message on Instagram, and told him that I liked his performance in 'The Dirt'.

''He said thanks, and asked me if I wanted to hang out, something like that. It was sort of me being a fan of his. And he came over, we watched some movies and got along, so it was cool.''

Manson also revealed his new ''Southern'' album - which he's been working on with outlaw country rock star Shooter Jennings - is ''full of drama'' and is like a ''wax museum of [his] thoughts''.

Quizzed on whether the follow-up to 2017's 'Heaven Upside Down' has a name yet, he said: ''It's still to be determined, but I think it's the album that should be called Marilyn Manson. I'm in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it's sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head.

''All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record. I tried to paint it with words, and Shooter with sounds, so you can see and hear all of your longing, your passion and despair. That's sort of a dramatic explanation of it. [Laughs] But it is full of drama. I wouldn't compare it to any of my other records, but you hear a bit of everything -- it's like I've focused everything into one spot, finally.''