Marilyn Manson collapsed on stage during his performance in Houston, Texas over the weekend.

The shock rock icon was playing a co-headline concert with Rob Zombie - as part of their 'Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour' - at the Woodlands Pavilion when he fell onto a monitor during a cover of The Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This'.

As reported in the Houston Press' review of the concert, Manson had told fans moments before that he was suffering from ''heat poisoning'', and could be seen bracing himself on the microphone stand during the set.

The start of the show was delayed, and it's said the band's manager met photographers moments before it began and ushered them out of the pit at the front of the stage, explaining that the singer was feeling ill and didn't want his picture taken.

Later in the night, Zombie confirmed his fellow star wasn't feeling up to performing, meaning their nightly duet of The Beatles' 'Helter Skelter' wouldn't go quite as planned.

He said: ''My dear friend Mr. Manson is feeling under the weather. He's probably on the bus feeling like crap.

''I need a partner for the next song so let's sing it really loud and make him feel better. This is 'Helter Skelter.' ''

Last year, Manson suffered a different kind of stage incident when a huge prop in the shape of two large guns, fell on top of him while he was performing the same Eurythmics hit.

For Marilyn - who was forced to cancel nine shows of his 'Heaven Upside Down Tour' in order to recover from his injuries - the most irritating part of the fall was having to take the time away from the stage to let his wounds heal.

He told Yahoo: ''I don't know if it was my excitement and disregard for being safe in the conventional sense - like I ever have been. You get me onstage and I just get so excited ... The thing that p**es me off most is that I'm not onstage, because that's where I should be.

''And with a cast on my leg, it's hard to talk about the excitement of the tour. It got cut off right as I was about to put it into second gear. But I'll be back there really shortly and it's going to be as exciting as it was starting out.''