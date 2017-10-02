Marilyn Manson has axed his next nine shows after he was crushed by a stage prop, leaving him hospitalised.

The 48-year-old rocker has pulled the plug on the gigs, part of his 'Heaven Upside Down Tour', after part of his staging set up, in the shape of two large guns, fell on top of him while he was performing his hit single 'Sweet Dreams' at the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Saturday (30.09.17).

His rep said in a statement: ''Marilyn Manson is being forced to cancel several of his October dates on his forthcoming US tour.

''On Saturday night, the legendary performer suffered an injury on stage towards the end of his set at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom causing him to cut the show short. He was treated for the injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at home in Los Angeles.''

The 'Beautiful People' hitmaker was due to play at Boston's House of Blues tonight (02.10.17) but has had to cancel the performance.

Marilyn's rep added: ''The shows from Boston, October 2 through Houston, October 14 will be rescheduled for a later date. Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow.''

The star's next scheduled gig after October 14 is at Tulsa's Brady Theater on October 17.

Marilyn was an hour into his New York show when he was struck by the stage prop.

It took several minutes for emergency workers to free him from underneath the structure before putting him on a stretcher and taking him to hospital.