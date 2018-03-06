Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie are set to co-headline the 'Twins of Evil: The Second Coming' tour this summer.

The legendary artists previously hit the road together as Twins of Evil six years ago, and they are now looking to play up to 30 shows together across America from July to August this year, according to Rolling Stone Magazine.

However, the tour will no doubt end in disaster as the pair locked horns previously when Zombie cursed Manson on stage - accusing him of going over his allotted time.

But it was soon all water under the bridge as back in 2014, Zombie told Howard Stern that the dispute was stupid and he would ''probably'' tour with Manson again''.

In January, Manson set tongues wagging around the world when he hinted that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp could be set to join his band full time.

The 49-year-old shock rocker took to his Twitter account recently to tease his 1.38 million followers that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star may have been in talks to join him and his bandmates - Tyler Bates and Gil Sharone - as a guitarist permanently.

It comes after bassist Twiggy Ramirez was axed from the touring group after being accused of rape.

Manson - whose real name is Brian Warner - tweeted: ''Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great? (sic)''

The high-profile duo have been friends for nearly two decades, and Hollywood legend Depp recently starred in two of his pal's music videos - 'KILL4ME' and 'Say10'.

Presale for the Zombie and Manson tour begins March 19, with a general on-sale to follow on March 24.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Tour Dates:

July 11 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center

July 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 15 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 18 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

July 20 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran's United

July 21 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 24 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

July 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

July 26 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 29 - Bangor, ME @ Waterfront Darling's Pavilion

August 7 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

August 8 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 9 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 11 - Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

August 12 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amp at Lakewood

August 16 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

August 17 - Austin, TX @ Austin 360

August 18 - Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 20 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

August 24 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater

August 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion

August 28 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 29 - Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater