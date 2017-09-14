Marilyn Manson has claimed Justin Bieber recently told him he's made him ''relevant'' again.

The 48-year-old rocker has been locked in a bitter feud with the 'Sorry' hitmaker after he used an image of him without his consent in his 'Purpose World Tour' merchandise in 2016.

Speaking to Consequence of Sound, Manson said: ''He was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt, and he said to me, 'I made you relevant again.' Bad mistake to say to me. He was a real piece of sh*t in the way he had the arrogance to say that. He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, 'yo yo bro!' and touches you when he's talking. I'm like, 'you need to stand down, you're d**k height on me, ok?' Alright? So stand down son.'

''The next day I told him I'd be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do 'Beautiful People'.''

Manson claimed he was joking and never had any intention of turning up to sing with him, but the 23-year-old pop star believed that he'd show up because he was ''that stupid.''

And, despite the feud, Mason has revealed he ''took all the proceeds'' from the repurposed shirts because Justin's team reportedly knew they were ''in the wrong.''

He explained to the publication: ''They [Justin's team] didn't even fight, they were just like, 'yeah, we already know, we did wrong, so here's the money.' ''

Manson first heard that Justin was planning to re-interpret his shirt last year when the brand's designer Jerry Lorenzo thanked him for ''signing off the new design'' and understanding.

He posted on Instagram at the time: ''@marilynmanson for signing off on the 'Bigger than Satan' x #jb tee.Thanks for understanding our approach and re-interpretation of your vision.''

But Manson is adamant no one had contacted him about the shirt prior to the online post.