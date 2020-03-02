Marie Osmond won't be leaving any of her cash for her children when she dies.

The 60-year-old singer believes it would be a ''disservice'' to her children - Stephen Jr., 36, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, and Abigail, 17 - if she left some of her fortune to them in her will, because it will take away ''one of the most important gifts'' she thinks parents can give their kids, which is the ''ability to work''.

Instead, Marie - who has Stephen Jr. with her spouse Stephen Craig, and her other children, including late son Michael, with ex-husband Brian Blosil - plans to leave her money to charity.

Speaking during an episode of 'The Talk', she said: ''I'm not leaving any money to my children. Congratulations, kids.

''I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that's the ability to work. You see it a lot in rich families where the kids, they don't know what to do and so they get in trouble. Let them be proud of what they make. I'm going to give mine to my charity.''

The 'Paper Roses' hitmaker has spoken out about her parenting choices in the past, as she said last year she was sick of parent shaming in the wake of the death of her son Michael, who took his own life in 2010.

Marie went back to work a week after Michael's funeral, and admitted she was devastated when trolls online slammed her for her decision.

She said: ''I've been shamed before. You know, if you take the topic of shame, you can say what you want about me, but when they start attacking your children or your family or those type of things, I think this world is in to too much of this shaming thing. For example, when my son died, I chose to go to work a week after his funeral. And the people were so cruel, because of me choosing to show my children they had to keep living ... It hurt my children more than anything that they would go through that.''