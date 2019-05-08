Marie Osmond will be replacing Sara Gilbert on 'The Talk'.

The 59-year-old singer - who been a guest host on the show almost 40 times since 2013 - is delighted to be joining in the CBS TV series full-time from September.

Marie said: ''It is such a joy for me to be joining 'The Talk' in September. After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job.''

Series creator Sara - who has been with the show since it debuted in 2010 - will be leaving at the end of the current season.

According to TV Line, Marie will join Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba when the show begins its 10th season.

The career move comes after she and her brother Donny Osmond, 61, announced they were ending their 11-year Las Vegas residency.

The pair will officially say goodbye to their 'Donny and Marie Show' at the Flamingo Hotel this November.

Donny previously said: ''There's so many projects we want to do individually. She's got her career, I've got my career ... We had no idea it would be 111 years. We started out as a six-week contract and here we are 11 years later.''