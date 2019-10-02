Marie Osmond's son Michael was ''bullied very heavily'' before he took his own life.

The 59-year-old singer tragically lost her teenage son - whom she had with second husband Brian Blosil - in February 2010, when he jumped from the eighth-floor balcony of his downtown Los Angeles apartment at the age of 18.

And whilst hosting 'The Talk' on Tuesday (01.10.19), Marie opened up for the first time about the ''horrendous'' ordeal he went through at the hands of bullies and how she thinks that led to him being so ''overwhelmed''.

She said: ''I have never spoken about this before.

''So, my son, who died, he was bullied.

''I mean, they are horrendous, and I never took action against [them].

''But, I can tell you, honestly, I believe that was a big component in him just feeling overwhelmed and that he didn't fit in.

''I never took action against the three kids. I know who they are.''

Marie recently admitted she doesn't think she'll ''ever'' get through the pain of her son's death.

The former 'Donny & Marie' star is still reminded of what her son ''left behind'', as although she has moments in which she feels healed from Michael's death, they are fleeting.

She said recently: ''You know, I don't think you're ever through it. I think God gives you respites, and then all of a sudden it'll hit you like the day it did. The ripple effect is so huge, what you leave behind.''

Marie - who is also mother to Stephen, 36, Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 22, Brianna, 21, Matthew, 20, and Abigail, 17 - previously spoke about her son's death in November 2010, when she revealed he had been suffering from depression.

She said at the time: ''When I heard him say to me, I have no friends, it brought back when I went through depression, because you really feel so alone. I'm not a depressed person, but I understand that place, that darkness ... I told him, I said, 'Mike, I'm gonna be there Monday and it's gonna be OK.' But depression doesn't wait 'til Monday.

''What if I had just put him on a plane and said, 'Come be with me,' or gone there? I think if you live in 'what ifs' ... you stop living.''

At the time of Michael's death, Marie said she was ''devastated''.

In a statement, the 'Paper Roses' singer said: ''My family and I are devastated and in deep shock by the tragic loss of our dear Michael and ask that everyone respect our privacy during this difficult time.''