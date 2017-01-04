The Paper Roses star admits she had just about given up on losing weight after a series of failed diets, and still can't believe she didn't find Nutrisystem when she was younger and stressing out about her look.

"I was 50 pounds overweight, my mom had just passed away from heart disease, which is the number one killer of women... and you just go, 'OK, last shot, what the heck!' she told Access Hollywood Live. "Nutrisystem taught me how to eat - that's their secret. And they did it with foods I liked...

"I've been on every diet you can imagine... This is my 10-year anniversary keeping my weight off. I wish they had this in my twenties, because I wouldn't have wasted so much time in my life dieting and worrying and being frustrated about the whole diet thing."

Marie reveals her weight issues began at 15 when she was just 103 pounds and a TV boss took her to one side and told her to stop putting food "in my fat face" or risk losing the variety show she co-hosted with brother Donny.

"That was the lollipop-head era, the Twiggy era...," she recalled. "I spent my life going up and down... Now I eat six times a day... Your body loves you and if you love your body back, it will take care of you.

"We are overweight as a nation and it's wonderful to be a part of something... that is helping thousands, millions of people."