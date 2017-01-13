The Paper Roses star revealed she had not been asked to perform at the inauguration next week (ends20Jan17), while calling on her fellow Americans to unite behind their controversial new leader.

Many took that to mean she would sing at the big bash if Trump's aides invited her too, but Marie has since shot down the rumours.

"Many of you have seen various stories saying that I volunteered or that I am performing at the inauguration," she writes on Twitter. "So let me be clear! I had no intention of performing at this inauguration, no matter who won!

"I try to stay out of politics," she continues. "I'm an entertainer. My interview statement simply tried to be nice and promote a message of love, not hate. I have performed for several Presidents, done USO tours, and my charity, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, takes children to the White House to visit the President every year - regardless of who the sitting President is. I love this great country!"

British singers Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson have declined invitations to perform at the inauguration. Child star Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes are the only acts so far confirmed.