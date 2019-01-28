Marie Osmond's children are ''the best things [she's] ever done'', as she praises them all for being hardworking.
The 59-year-old singer is mother to eight children - Stephen, 35, with husband Steve Craig, as well as Jessica, 31, Rachael, 29, Brandon, 22, Briana, 21, Matthew, 19, Abigail, 16, and Michael, who sadly took his own life in 2010 aged 19, with former spouse Brian Blosil - and says each of her brood are her proudest accomplishments.
Marie said: ''They're so sweet. How many 16-year-olds tell you they love you? ''It's hard when you have to work - I was the provider, so for my children to understand that and love me and care enough about me to say, 'Mom, you're going to die, we need you. Please lose the weight.' ... They went through a lot of tough stuff. They're survivors.
''They are the best things I've ever done, ever.''
The 'Paper Roses' singer - who is the sister of The Osmonds singers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy Osmond - now has four grandchildren, and is proud of how ''hard working'' her family is.
She added: ''They're all really hard workers and they are kind to each other and try really hard to be kind to people. Some of my kids are adopted and I can't remember which ones, but some of them are more like me than my biological and I'm like, 'I know why God sent you to me!'''
But with the rise of social media, Marie hopes her younger children and her grandchildren remember to have ''real relationships'' with people.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I hope that this generation knows how important it is to have real relationships with people, not just texting or how many likes you have.''
