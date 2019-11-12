Marie Osmond ''chipped off a piece'' of her kneecap during one of her Las Vegas shows.

The 60-year-old singer - who previously injured her knee during a performance in September - chipped off a fragment of the bone after she fell on stage and although the injury is causing her pain and has curtailed her dancing she insists she will not miss any of her remaining concerts with her brother Donny Osmond as their residency draws to a close.

The siblings will wrap up their 'Donny and Marie Show', which has run for 11 years at the Flamingo Las Vegas, this Saturday (16.11.19).

During an appearance on 'The Talk', she said: ''I'm fine. It's underneath the knee cap. I chipped off a piece, so I probably won't be dancing a lot, but I can sing! I'm always OK and it's just interesting that it would be so close together.

''I've never fallen before. I think maybe the knee was a little bit not as strong enough. I should have been wearing my brace. I'm pretty black and blue. Go to my social media, I will show you. I'll be fine!

Marie has promised that her last ever Vegas concert with her brother Donny, 61, will be one that their fans will never forget and will be packed with their best loved hits such as 'Puppy Love', 'Paper Roses' and 'Soldier of Love'.

She added: ''This is the last week of shows at the Flamingo. And so for those of you that have bought tickets for that last week, I will be there. Donny was so sweet. He said, 'Marie, I can handle the last week,' and I said, 'I think they want to see Donny and Marie.' ''But it's underneath the kneecap, I chipped off a piece. So I probably won't be dancing a lot, but I will be [there] - I can sing!''

However, the pair have made light of the incidents after they made a bet against each other.

Marie explained: ''We have this bet between us, that if anybody ever falls or has an accident, you keep singing. If you don't keep singing you have to pay the other person 500 bucks. The whole time I'm like, 'Save the microphone, save the microphone!' Not the knees.''