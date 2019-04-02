Donny and Marie Osmond are focusing on their solo careers now they have called time on their Las Vegas residency, which will close for the final time in November.
Donny and Marie Osmond called time on their Las Vegas residency so they can focus on their solo careers.
The brother and sister duo have been playing a show at the Flamingo hotel in Nevada for over a decade now but they decided to call it quits so they could do their own thing.
Asked why they made their decision, he said: ''Why? Why not? There's so many projects we want to do individually. She's got her career, I've got my career ... We had no idea it would be 111 years. We started out as a six-week contract and here we are 11 years later.''
Donny and Marie have also denied claims their decision was down to them feuding, insisting they argue every day anyway.
Marie added to Entertainment Tonight: ''We announced this and the next day they were like, 'Oh their fighting.' And I'm like, 'Oh come on, we get angry at each other every day. Come on.'''
Donny and Marie announced the end of their Las Vegas show last month, with their final performance in November.
He said: ''It's been rumoured that we are bringing 'Donny & Marie' to an end here in Las Vegas and we are here to say it's official. It's very, very hard ... We have been through so much the past eleven years, her particularly - and she gets on stage and she's such a professional and she does a great job. I'm going to miss this a lot. What she's gone through and still remained a professional there's a bond here that will never be broken.''
Whilst Marie added: ''I have been through a lot but he's been my rock. I went through a terrible divorce here, and terrible custody battle and I lost a child here. We know each other's buttons, and I will never let anybody hurt him. Just me!''
