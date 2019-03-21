Donny and Marie Osmond have announced the end of their Las Vegas show.

The brother and sister pop duo have officially confirmed they are saying goodbye to their residency after 11 years of performing their 'Donny and Marie Show' at the Flamingo Hotel.

The duo appeared on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday (21.03.19) to break the news to their fans.

Donny said: ''It's been rumoured that we are bringing 'Donny & Marie' to an end here in Las Vegas and we are here to say it's official.''

When asked by host Paula Faris if the announcement ''was hard to say'', Donny, 61, replied: ''It's very, very hard.''

The 'Vegas Love' hitmaker admires his sister, 59, as she has remained a professional and committed performer despite going through rough times in the past.

He said: ''We have been through so much the past eleven years, her particularly - and she gets on stage and she's such a professional and she does a great job. I'm going to miss this a lot. What she's gone through and still remained a professional there's a bond here that will never be broken.''

Marie, 59, also revealed that her brother supported her greatly when her 18-year-old adopted son Michael Blosil died in 2010 after jumping from the eighth floor of his Los Angeles flat

She said: ''I have been through a lot but he's been my rock. I went through a terrible divorce here, and terrible custody battle and I lost a child here. We know each other's buttons, and I will never let anybody hurt him. Just me!''

Marie also recognised the success of the show and believes the pair's residency has been such a hit because ''there's a unique chemistry and ''people love that sibling sound''.