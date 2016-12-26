Michael Blosil broke his mum's heart when he committed suicide in 2010, aged 18, and Marie tells Closer magazine she turned to Christmas songs to find a little cheer.

"When my son passed away, I didn't want to be home for Christmas," she told the publication.

Instead, she hit the road for a series of holiday dates with brother Donny after he offered to help her get through her grief on tour.

"I truly believe that you forget your own pain when you help other people have a great time," she added. "With my son, to get through that, I sang - and a lot of people judged me for going back to work so quickly, but I have seven other children who needed to keep living and that was how I processed my pain. Music is a powerful thing. When you stop loving music, you die.

"Music has always been there for me, through the highs and the lows."